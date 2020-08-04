Street Shot Tuesday '20 14

Getting a manicure or a pedicure - or getting your hair done - requires doing it outdoors in California these days. I'm not quite sure how this helps, but the government has decided that this is the only safe way to perform such services. Fortunately the local weather is reasonably good and allows such activities here, but I don't think it would quite so easy in Portland or Seattle....oh, wait, they don't groom there. Nevermind!