Flamingo Friday '20 23 by stray_shooter
Photo 545

Flamingo Friday '20 23

It's flamingo triplets for this week's Flamingo Friday. I had them lined up all in a similar pose, but as I hit the shutter, the guy in front decided to get a drink. Worse than trying to photograph kids!
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Ron

@stray_shooter
Ron
