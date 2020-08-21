Sign up
Photo 545
Flamingo Friday '20 23
It's flamingo triplets for this week's Flamingo Friday. I had them lined up all in a similar pose, but as I hit the shutter, the guy in front decided to get a drink. Worse than trying to photograph kids!
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Ron
ace
@stray_shooter
7th year on 365 now, and I continue to be amazed and inspired by the wonderful submissions by the participants on 365. My tastes...
999
photos
91
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Photo A Day Current
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
29th June 2020 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
wildlife
,
flamingo
,
triplets
,
flamingo friday
