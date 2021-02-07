Cake From Hell

It was Super Bowl Sunday in the U.S. today, and I traditionally make and decorate a cake to honor the event. This year's game was touted as the GOAT vs. the Kid, the goat being Tom Brady, often referred to as the GOAT, Greatest of All Time (although many, including this fan, dispute that) and the Kid, Patrick Mahomes, the up and coming superstar that many, including this fan, believe will supplant many of his records. The cake turned out to be much more enjoyable than the game.



Many apologies for my lack of comments and responses over the last couple of days. I should be able to get caught back up during the coming week. Thanks for your understanding,.