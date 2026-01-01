Sign up
1 / 365
001
I've seen hazel trees in bloom since mid-December. I don't remember them blooming so early.
I thought it symbolized 'new beginnings' and therefore fitting for January 1st.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
Photo Details
Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
1st January 2026 12:20pm
Tags
#hazel
,
#hazelaar
