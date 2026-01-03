Previous
Lots of snow in large parts of the Netherlands today. We didn't get much in my area, but it was enough to leave these footprints. It melted quickly, but it was nice to see everything briefly covered in a thin layer of snow.
3rd January 2026

Heleen Smit

@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
