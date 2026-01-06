Previous
006 by stripedsocks
I enjoyed the snow so much on a long walk this morning.To see all the branches of every tree and shrub covered in snow was beautiful. When the sun broke through the clouds it was breathtaking.
6th January 2026

Heleen Smit

@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
