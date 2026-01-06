Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
6 / 365
006
I enjoyed the snow so much on a long walk this morning.To see all the branches of every tree and shrub covered in snow was beautiful. When the sun broke through the clouds it was breathtaking.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
6
photos
2
followers
2
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
COOLPIX S7000
Taken
6th January 2026 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
sneeuw
,
landschap
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close