Previous
008 by stripedsocks
8 / 365

008

The snow was melting fast today. Water drips constantly fell from this corrugated plastic roofing.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact