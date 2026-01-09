Previous
009 by stripedsocks
009

This morning, it turned out that another thin layer of snow had fallen overnight, but it was already melting. Later, rain showers followed and the remaining snow turned to slush.
I liked the embossed effect of these tire tracks in the slushy snow.

(converted to B&W for better contrast)
Heleen Smit

@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
