010 by stripedsocks
10 / 365

010

This morning there was another layer of fresh snow! It's freezing during the day now, so it's sitting on the frozen remnants of snow and slush from yesterday.

After yesterday's gray and wet day, it's sunny today. It's cold, but it's still nice to enjoy these kinds of wintery scenes while walking.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Heleen Smit

@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
