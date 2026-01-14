Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
014
Today was a dry and sunny day. As I walked, I saw glistening raindrops everywhere, catching the sunlight.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
0
0
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
14
photos
2
followers
2
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
COOLPIX S7000
Taken
14th January 2026 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
raindrops
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
