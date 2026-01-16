Sign up
16 / 365
016
This afternoon it was sunny and mild outside. Most plants have finished blooming over the winter, leaving most front gardens rather bare and somewhat desolate. I enjoy seeing some winter bloomers here and there, like this Christmas rose.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
COOLPIX S7000
Taken
16th January 2026 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
helleborus
