Previous
016 by stripedsocks
16 / 365

016

This afternoon it was sunny and mild outside. Most plants have finished blooming over the winter, leaving most front gardens rather bare and somewhat desolate. I enjoy seeing some winter bloomers here and there, like this Christmas rose.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact