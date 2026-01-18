Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
18 / 365
018
I usually walk past a bus stop where special (podotactile) tiles serve as a guideline for blind and visually impaired people. The studs and ridges also create an interesting pattern for a photo.
- converted to black and white -
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
18
photos
2
followers
2
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
COOLPIX S7000
Taken
18th January 2026 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close