The willows between the bike path and the canal have been pollarded. After this rigorous pruning, the trees look very bare and sad. Today, the branches that were still lying on the ground were cleared away with the wood chipper.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Poor tree. It does look sad.
January 28th, 2026  
