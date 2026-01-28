Sign up
28 / 365
028
The willows between the bike path and the canal have been pollarded. After this rigorous pruning, the trees look very bare and sad. Today, the branches that were still lying on the ground were cleared away with the wood chipper.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
1
0
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
28
photos
2
followers
2
following
7% complete
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
COOLPIX S7000
Taken
28th January 2026 2:40pm
Tags
willow
,
pollarding
,
pruning
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Poor tree. It does look sad.
January 28th, 2026
