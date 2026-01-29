Previous
029 by stripedsocks
29 / 365

029

This morning I woke up in a winter wonderland again. We had about 3 centimeters of snow last night. That was perfect, as I was able to try out my new mini snowball makers! The heart and duck shapes worked quite well.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact