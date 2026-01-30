Sign up
30 / 365
030
Most of yesterday's snow melted away quickly today. The sun even shone for a few hours, and the (wind chill) temperature felt much better today, compared to recent days. That made walking much more pleasant.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
30
photos
2
followers
2
following
8% complete
View this month »
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
COOLPIX S7000
Taken
30th January 2026 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thaw
