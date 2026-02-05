Sign up
36 / 365
036
On your marks, get set, go! Seeing this marker on the bike path made me feel like I was in a race. Yet, I didn't sprint, and that's a good thing, because I didn't see a finish line anywhere!
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
Tags
marker
,
line
