Previous
57 / 365
057
In an unexpected spot, in the crack between the sidewalk and a building, I came across this little flower. Apparently, it doesn't need much to grow. It appeared suddenly, and there were no leaves visible. It turned out to be 'Coltsfoot'.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
57
photos
2
followers
3
following
15% complete
View this month »
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Views
0
Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
COOLPIX S7000
Taken
26th February 2026 2:53pm
Tags
coltsfoot
