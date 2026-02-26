Previous
057 by stripedsocks
57 / 365

057

In an unexpected spot, in the crack between the sidewalk and a building, I came across this little flower. Apparently, it doesn't need much to grow. It appeared suddenly, and there were no leaves visible. It turned out to be 'Coltsfoot'.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact