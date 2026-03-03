Sign up
62 / 365
062
A little morning dew still on this branch of winter heath ('Erica carnea' or 'Erica darleyensis'). It's lovely to see the variations in color in heather, from white and light pink to dark pink and purple.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
Tags
heather
,
heide
