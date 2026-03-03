Previous
A little morning dew still on this branch of winter heath ('Erica carnea' or 'Erica darleyensis'). It's lovely to see the variations in color in heather, from white and light pink to dark pink and purple.
Heleen Smit

Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called 'Flevoland'.
