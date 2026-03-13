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072 by stripedsocks
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072

A heavy rain area passed over this morning; I postponed my walk until it cleared up. Zigzagging around puddles and mud is better than getting completely soaked.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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