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073

The forsythia ('Golden Bells') is now in full bloom everywhere. Truly a harbinger of spring; I think the branches are sometimes used to make an Easter tree.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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