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075 by stripedsocks
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075

I see the 'Anemone blanda' blooming in many front yards and borders. Sometimes they even grow in a patch of public green space among the thorny bushes. They look a bit like daisies.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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