Previous
078 by stripedsocks
78 / 365

078

At first glance, the catkins of this goat willow look less fluffy than the catkins I encountered earlier, but up close they are actually quite hairy and soft.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact