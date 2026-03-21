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080 by stripedsocks
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080

The dark buds of the ash look as if they are covered in velvet. They are now on the verge of opening.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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