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084 by stripedsocks
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084

In various places I walk past, there is now a lot of glory-of-the-snow in bloom. So many of these lovely little flowers close together; it's a beautiful sight.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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