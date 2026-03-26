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085

I saw 'fritillary' (also known as Snake's-head) growing in someone's front yard. The beautiful speckled pattern fascinates me. It looks a bit like a chessboard.

26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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