Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
87 / 365
087
I have only come across this tree species ('Norway maple') once during my walks. Unusual buds with striking yellow-green flowers.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
87
photos
6
followers
11
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
28th March 2026 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bud
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close