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088 by stripedsocks
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088

A great deal of pruning and felling has taken place in public green spaces over the past few weeks. Large piles of logs lie stacked along the bike path, ready to be collected.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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