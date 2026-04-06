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096 by stripedsocks
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096

Now that I pay close attention to my surroundings and consciously observe what grows and blooms in various gardens, this plant caught my eye. It is 'Pasqueflower', and I cannot remember ever encountering it before.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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