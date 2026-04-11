Previous
101 by stripedsocks
101 / 365

101

The Egyptian geese in the small park near my house have 8 goslings this year. I actually find them quite unfriendly animals, but the fluffy chicks are cute.

(Thanks to my friends, for lending me their 70-300 mm zoom lens!!)
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact