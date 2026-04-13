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103

The buds of a 'Sycamore maple'. I find the 'layers' beautiful, the way the leaves seem to be folded up beneath the outer layers.

(this photo was taken on April 4th)
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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