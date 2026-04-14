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104 by stripedsocks
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104

The empty seed pods on the 'rose of Sharon' shrub (Hibiscus) are quite decorative. I don't see any new buds or shoots yet, this shrub is slow to get going.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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