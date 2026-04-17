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107

During a walk on an estate in a nature reserve, I came across the 'European Larch'. I never see that species in my hometown, so for me, these buds were a unique and nice find.

(Photo taken on April 6th)
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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