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109
The 'candytuft' in full bloom. So many little white flowers packed so close together, you can hardly see any green or empty spaces in between.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
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Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
19th April 2026 12:07pm
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