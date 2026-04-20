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Last Friday, after a long renovation period, the former water tower in my hometown was reopened.

During the day, you could visit and climb the restored tower, and in the evening, there was a light show and aerial acrobatics.

Specifically for this, I diverted my daily walk to another part of my hometown. It involves 243 steps to climb the tower. Once at the top, you have a spectacular view of the town and the surrounding area in all directions. You can also get a good look at the carillon with 48 bells from there.



(Photo taken on April 17th)