Previous
111 by stripedsocks
111 / 365

111

The 'Basket of Gold' (also known as goldentuft and or gold-dust) has a beautiful, compact, and full bloom. I think it is a nice sight when it hangs over the concrete border edges.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact