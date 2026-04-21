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The 'Basket of Gold' (also known as goldentuft and or gold-dust) has a beautiful, compact, and full bloom. I think it is a nice sight when it hangs over the concrete border edges.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Heleen Smit
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@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
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COOLPIX S7000
Taken
21st April 2026 12:17pm
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