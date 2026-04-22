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112 by stripedsocks
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112

Today, a photo from very close to home. These violets are in my own backyard. We've been enjoying them for months! They've withstood all weather conditions and just keep on blooming.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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