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Today, a photo from very close to home. These violets are in my own backyard. We've been enjoying them for months! They've withstood all weather conditions and just keep on blooming.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
22nd April 2026 4:51pm
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