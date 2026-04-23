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113
I come across periwinkle with blue flowers in many places, so this variety with purple flowers stood out.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
23rd April 2026 12:33pm
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periwinkle
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vinca
,
maagdenpalm
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Beautiful fv!
April 23rd, 2026
Janice
ace
Very pretty, I've never seen purple ones before.
April 23rd, 2026
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