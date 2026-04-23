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113 by stripedsocks
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I come across periwinkle with blue flowers in many places, so this variety with purple flowers stood out.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
April 23rd, 2026  
Janice ace
Very pretty, I've never seen purple ones before.
April 23rd, 2026  
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