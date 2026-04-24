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The verges here are currently mostly filled with rapeseed and cow parsley, but every now and then some cuckoo flowers peek through.
Thanks so much for the fav's and your sweet comments! Super proud and grateful that my photo from yesterday ended up on the 'recently popular' page.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Heleen Smit
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@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
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Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
24th April 2026 11:37am
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