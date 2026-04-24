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114 by stripedsocks
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114

The verges here are currently mostly filled with rapeseed and cow parsley, but every now and then some cuckoo flowers peek through.

Thanks so much for the fav's and your sweet comments! Super proud and grateful that my photo from yesterday ended up on the 'recently popular' page.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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