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I enjoy such profusely flowering ground covers. The flowers are so close together that it is a continuous sea of lilac.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Heleen Smit
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@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
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COOLPIX S7000
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25th April 2026 12:16pm
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