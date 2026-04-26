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The flowering period of this spirea ('Spiraea') is almost over. The tiny petals are scattered like confetti across the sidewalk.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
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COOLPIX S7000
Taken
26th April 2026 12:15pm
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