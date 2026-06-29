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180
You can clearly see that the Peach-leaved Bellflower is related to the Dalmatian Bellflower (from day 175). I find this white variant quite special, as most of the ones I see are lilac-blue.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
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Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
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29th June 2026 11:48am
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