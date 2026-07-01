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Very small, inconspicuous flowers can be seen on the common snowberry bushes. This photo was taken a few weeks ago, but while walking I see that development hasn't progressed very quickly.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Looks great on black
July 1st, 2026  
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