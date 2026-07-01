Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
182 / 365
182
Very small, inconspicuous flowers can be seen on the common snowberry bushes. This photo was taken a few weeks ago, but while walking I see that development hasn't progressed very quickly.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
182
photos
9
followers
11
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
1st July 2026 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowberry
gloria jones
ace
Looks great on black
July 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close