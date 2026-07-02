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What's in a name? This shrub is called 'multiflora rose' and the shrub indeed has a very large number of beautiful flowers in clusters.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot
July 2nd, 2026  
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