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184 by stripedsocks
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184

I occasionally walk past a front garden where large red raspberries bushes are growing. Ripe fruit was already visible very early in the season!
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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