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187

Common hogweed is popping up everywhere along the verges. I think the umbelliferous flowers are quite pretty, but I prefer to keep a bit of distance. Giant hogweed is much more dangerous to touch (burns), but I prefer to err on the side of caution.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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gloria jones ace
Great capture
July 6th, 2026  
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