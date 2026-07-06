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Common hogweed is popping up everywhere along the verges. I think the umbelliferous flowers are quite pretty, but I prefer to keep a bit of distance. Giant hogweed is much more dangerous to touch (burns), but I prefer to err on the side of caution.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
6th July 2026 10:58am
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hogweed
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
July 6th, 2026
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