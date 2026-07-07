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188 by stripedsocks
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188

I walked past a backyard where the residents had hung cheerful decorations under the espalier trees. It looked very cozy, a number of those little swinging figures.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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