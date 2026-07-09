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In the verges, an incredible amount of red clover is blooming among the grass. It grows much taller than the white variety.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
9th July 2026 5:04pm
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clover
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
July 9th, 2026
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