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191
What a beautiful flower! Fragile petals with wavy edges and a bright, striking center. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to identify which flower this is. Maybe I'll find out later.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Heleen Smit
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@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
10th July 2026 12:18pm
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