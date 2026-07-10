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191 by stripedsocks
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191

What a beautiful flower! Fragile petals with wavy edges and a bright, striking center. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to identify which flower this is. Maybe I'll find out later.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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