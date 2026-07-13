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194 by stripedsocks
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194

I thought these flowers looked a bit like a giant daisy. I think it's a beach aster, also known as the seaside daisy. The petals are so thin and delicate.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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