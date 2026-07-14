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195 by stripedsocks
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195

These two-coloured little flowers look like a miniature version of the flower I posted on day 191. It is the carnation ‘Pink Kisses’, and the fresh, bright colours certainly brighten up a border and draw attention.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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